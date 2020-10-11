COVID-19 cluster identified in UNCC baseball team

Eight cases of COVID-19 were discovered by individuals self-reporting and regular testing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The UNC Charlotte 49ers Athletics Department has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified within the baseball team. Eight cases of COVID-19 were discovered by individuals self-reporting and regular testing.

All baseball activities have been suspended until further notice in light of the cluster.

UNCC said those involved are in isolation with medical care, and UNCC's contact tracing team is working to notify any members of the university community who may have been impacted so they can quarantine.

The university does not disclose details about individual COVID-19 cases to protect the privacy of those involved.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more cases with illness onsets or first positive results within a 14-day period when there's a likely linkage between cases such as the same physical work area.