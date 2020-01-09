8 UNCC students recover after COVID-19 cluster, school says

Mecklenburg County Health Department officials identified a cluster involving eight students living together in off-campus housing, UNCC said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — University of North Carolina-Charlotte officials announced Tuesday that eight students have recovered from coronavirus after a COVID-19 cluster was identified at off-campus housing.

According to UNCC,the Mecklenburg County Health Department identified the cluster involving eight students living together at two private residences. Health department officials said all eight students isolated appropriately and have recovered from the virus.

UNC Charlotte pushed back the start of in-person learning until at least October 1 due to the pandemic. All classes will be remote starting September 7.

UNCC Chancellor Sharon Gaber released the following statement when that announcement was made:

“In recent weeks, Mecklenburg County has seen COVID-19-positive cases start to decline and public health officials are encouraged by these trends. However, the county continues to have the highest number of outbreaks and clusters in the state. While the community is making considerable progress to slow the rate of transmission, we do not want to lose this momentum."