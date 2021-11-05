UNC Charlotte announces 2nd COVID-19 cluster in 5 days

UNC Charlotte officials announced two COVID-19 clusters involving 6 students each since Sept. 15.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte reported the second COVID-19 cluster affecting students who live on-campus in five days.

The university tweeted a NinerNotice Sunday about the latest cluster, which affects six students who live both on and off campus. UNC Charlotte officials said the students are isolating and receiving appropriate medical care. The school is in the process of contacting any close contacts to begin quarantine and COVID-19 testing.

On Sept. 15, UNC Charlotte also announced a cluster affecting six students in both on- and off-campus housing.

A COVID-19 cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible linkage between cases.

UNC Charlotte requires masks in all indoor spaces on campus, regardless of vaccination status. The university currently does not require the COVID-19 vaccine for students or staff.

