UNC Charlotte keeping indoor mask mandate for spring semester, regardless of COVID-19 positivity rate

The school said they will keep the same testing and indoor mask protocols in place, regardless of the county's seven-day positivity rate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte announced Wednesday that the school will continue its indoor mask requirement and testing protocols for unvaccinated students and employees through the end of the fall semester and the beginning of the spring semester.

The school said they will keep the same testing and indoor mask protocols in place, regardless of the county's seven-day positivity rate, to ensure a safe start to the semester.

"We will make further assessments on extending these safety measures after the semester begins and we better understand current conditions," the school announced.

Back in early November, county commissioners made the decision to lower the threshold for lifting the county's mask mandate. In that decision, board members voted that once the positivity rate fell below 5% for seven consecutive days, the mandate would be lifted.

Exit testing

UNC Charlotte will offer optional exit testing for students and employees who wish to be tested prior to traveling before the winter break: