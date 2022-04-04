New COVID protocols for students, staff at UNC Charlotte

As COVID-19 cases have become more manageable, all indoor room capacities will now return to normal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some changes are starting Monday for Niner students regarding COVID-19 protocols, the university announced.

The school said it will continue to monitor infection numbers and other key metrics. UNC Charlotte will offer masks, COVID-19 tests and booster shots. But the school said it will stop the process of requiring residential wastewater testing and instead will just monitor. Students will be told if there is a positive result in their building.

And students who have not been vaccinated will no longer have to complete the Niner Health check on a daily basis.

