New COVID protocols for students, staff at UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some changes are starting Monday for Niner students regarding COVID-19 protocols, the university announced.
As COVID-19 cases have become more manageable, all indoor room capacities will now return to normal.
The school said it will continue to monitor infection numbers and other key metrics. UNC Charlotte will offer masks, COVID-19 tests and booster shots. But the school said it will stop the process of requiring residential wastewater testing and instead will just monitor. Students will be told if there is a positive result in their building.
And students who have not been vaccinated will no longer have to complete the Niner Health check on a daily basis.
