UNC Charlotte changing masking policy

The changes go into effect on Feb. 26, falling in line with the end of Mecklenburg County's mask mandate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than 24 hours after Mecklenburg County announced it will expire the indoor mask mandate later this month, UNC Charlotte announced changes to its own mandates.

Masks will be going away in some instances at UNC Charlotte -- but not everywhere.

UNC Charlotte said starting Feb. 26, students and staff will only have to wear masks in the following settings: in classrooms, at indoor gatherings, at the Atkins Library, at the Student Health Center, and on NinerTransit.

In hallways, residence halls and other indoor places, masks will no longer be required.

"I honestly was pretty excited," one student told Hunter Sáenz. "I think we've been dealing with this for quite a while and I'm ready to get back to how it was."

UNC Charlotte said people who have tested positive within five days, those considered high-risk and those who are unvaccinated are advised to continue wearing masks in all indoor settings. Employees are able to make their own decisions regarding asking visitors in their personal offices to wear masks.

According to the latest data from the university, 61% of students who attend classes on campus are vaccinated as of Feb. 14, and 83% of faculty and staff are vaccinated.

The university is also getting rid of capacity limits and mandatory masking for outdoor gatherings. Indoor gatherings will be able to hold 50% of the space's room capacity with masks required.

As the changes go into effect on Feb. 26, the university will fall in line with the end of Mecklenburg County's mask mandate. UNC Charlotte said the events and gathering restrictions will be revisited the week following spring break.