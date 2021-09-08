UNC Health to expand use of antibody treatment to prevent COVID-19 hospitalization

UNC Health is ramping up its use of a one-time, 30-minute infusion therapy to people who are sick with COVID-19 from going to the hospital.

UNC Health is ramping up the use of a new antibody treatment to help prevent people who are sick with coronavirus from going to the hospital.

Since the pandemic started last year, UNC Health has given out more than 3,000 monoclonal antibody infusions, and 500 of those were administered in the last two weeks.

The treatment is a one-time, 30-minute IV infusion.

“These are antibodies that are kickstarting your immune system’s response to fight the virus," said UNC Health's Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert.

Monoclonal antibody treatment has emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The treatment should be given to patients within four days of testing positive to prevent them from having to go to the hospital.

This therapy is being offered at nine locations in the state, including Caldwell Infusion Center in Lenoir.

