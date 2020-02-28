CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has cancelled some study abroad programs because of coronavirus concerns.

Spring break study abroad programs in China, South Korea, Northern Italy and Japan were cancelled, the UNCC Office of Education Abroad announced Tuesday.

"Affected students and faculty have been contacted by the Office of Education Abroad. There have been no decisions on any other programs beyond those occurring during spring break," the school said in released statement.

Other students currently studying abroad remain at their international destinations.

"The University is in regular communication with those students and faculty currently associated with study abroad programs in areas identified as affected by the Coronavirus and will continue to be until this situation is resolved," the school said. "There are no reports of illness among any UNC Charlotte students or faculty associated with study abroad programs."

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 or novel coronavirus, in North Carolina. There are 60 cases in the United States.

UNCC said they remain in contact with the North Carolina Division of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. State Department.

Governor Roy Cooper’s task force on coronavirus gave an update Wednesday afternoon.

"We've been already working and will continue to work all of those different scenarios, what would it look like, how would North Carolina be prepared,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer for NCDHHS.

Later Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump gave an update on the national plans.

Trump says the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever the new coronavirus threat brings, and appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the U.S. response to the global outbreak.

