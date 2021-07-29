UNCC to require face coverings in all indoor spaces on campus

The change goes into effect on Aug. 2.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus effective Aug. 2. The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidelines on Tuesday, recommending that in areas where COVID-19 transmission is high, fully vaccinated people mask up in public again.

The new masking requirements apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. This applies to all indoor spaces on campus, including residence halls, Atkins Library, dining halls, recreational facilities and other common spaces -- with the exception being when students are in their dorm rooms or employees are in their personal offices.

UNC Charlotte says the university still plans to return for full operations with face-to-face instruction this fall.

The university plans to share more updates on COVID-19 safety measures by Aug. 4. The academic year begins on Aug. 16.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper didn't announce a new statewide mask mandate during a Thursday briefing, but he and state health leaders urged citizens to get a COVID-19 vaccine following the CDC's new guidance.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said the Mecklenburg County Health Department fully supports the newly-released CDC guidance. She said at this time, the county is not issuing a new mask mandate, as to pursue a new mandate, health leaders would have to get the towns within the county to back the measure.