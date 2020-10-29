UNCC wastewater testing detects COVID-19 in residence hall

To protect the privacy of students and staff, the university is not planning to identify which residence hall was involved.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has confirmed that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was detected in a routine wastewater sampling test of a residence hall on campus.

To protect the privacy of students and staff, the university is not planning to identify which residence hall was involved. All residents and staff of that residence hall have been contacted by Housing and Residence Life with appropriate information.

All residents of the building are now required to remain in the building until they can be tested on Thursday for COVID-19, according to UNCC. Meal service will be provided to these students, and all residents are required to stay in the building during that time with an exception for medical appointments.

UNCC said only one residence hall was in question at this time.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, UNCC said those individuals and their close contacts will be placed in quarantine or isolation following campus protocols.