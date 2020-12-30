x
Union Co. schools to go remote next week; in-person learning returns the following week

This means students and staff will return to remote learning for the week of Jan. 4 -Jan 8 and then return to in-person learning on Jan 11.
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — School leaders in Union County held an emergency meeting Wednesday evening to talk about their plans after winter break. 

In the meeting, the Union County School Board voted 7-1 to go to fully remote next week. 

Students were supposed to return to the classroom on January 5th, but that plan changed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

School sports will continue during that week of remote learning. 

