Union County Board of Commissioners holding emergency meeting

County commissioners will discuss state health recommendations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONROE, N.C. — Hours after the Union County Schools Board of Education announced they would stop staff responsibility for COVID-19 contact tracing, and permit some of the quarantined students and staff to return to schools immediately, the county's Board of Commissioners announced an emergency meeting for Monday night.

In their public notice earlier Monday, the commissioners did not directly mention the school board's decision but did say they will be reviewing the state's recommended guidelines. They are also expected to receive a virtual presentation by Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, North Carolina's State Health Director and the Chief Medical Officer for the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS).

These same guidelines were the focus of a Friday letter sent to the Board of Education by Union County Public Health Director Dennis Joyner. In his letter, Joyner suggests the Board of Education adopts all state guidelines, including masking.

Union County is one of five remaining North Carolina public school districts not requiring masks.

For the week ending September 11, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Union County had the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state for children under the age of 18.

In lieu of masks, Joyner Friday recommended acceptance of the state's full, 14 day quarantine period.

Monday's decision by the Board of Education reduced the number of students and staff needing to quarantine by allowing anyone without a positive test, and anyone who is asymptotic, to return to school immediately.

Someone who is asymptotic can still spread COVID-19 to others.