UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Health Department confirms 15 new coronavirus cases reported in the county — a dozen of those cases are related to outbreaks at two long-term care facilities.

Monroe Rehabilitation Center and Woodridge are two nursing homes with the coronavirus outbreaks.

A spokesperson at Monroe Rehab tells WCNC Charlotte those residents who tested positive for the virus are being monitored in a designated observation unit unless additional hospital care is needed.

At Woodridge, there are also plans in place to help stop the spread.

“Once the virus is in one of these facilities it is very hard to try and contain,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

RELATED: 67 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Concord rehabilitation center

In Rowan County, health officials there is also an outbreak at Citadel Salisbury, a nursing home where 96 people including both patients and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

One of those with the virus is a man in his 70s who family members say is fighting for his life.

“We’re dependent on this facility to care for him until he draws his last breath,” a family member, who wished to remain anonymous, told WCNC Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Rowan County health officials continue to investigate the care center.

“Our last site visit was yesterday and the report back is they have complied with what we’ve asked of them,” Rowan County Public Health Director Nina Oliver said.

Those nursing homes with the outbreaks say they continue to be in contact with the local health departments and following CDC guidelines to help keep their residents and employees safe and healthy.

