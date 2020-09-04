UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Health officials in Union County are now reporting the first death related to COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Union County Health Department said the victim, a man in his 70s, had been hospitalized with the virus and suffered from other health complications. The health department was notified of his death Thursday.

Before being hospitalized, the patient was connected to a long-term care facility. Union County Public Health is working with the facility to provide recommendations for people who may have had close contact with him.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient's family and friends,” said Dennis Joyner, Director of Public Health. “I know this is a hard realization for our community. I want to assure our residents that Union County Public Health is working tirelessly to help individuals who have tested positive receive necessary care and carry out guidance by the CDC and NC DHHS to limit exposure to others.”

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreaks infect Mecklenburg and area nursing homes

Union County's first case of coronavirus was diagnosed on March 18. There are now at least 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County, according to Union County Public Health.