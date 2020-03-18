UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A person in Union County has presumptively tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, county officials announced Wednesday.

The patient, who like other patients is not being publicly identified, is in isolation.

“Union County Division of Public Health and our Communicable Disease team are working with state and federal health partners to follow all protocols and guidance to limit exposure to this respiratory disease,” said Dennis Joyner, Director of Public Health. "We know this is a fast-evolving situation and anticipate additional cases. We are working diligently to prevent the spread. We advise residents to take precautions, including staying home when sick."

Public health officials have identified others who may have been in contact with this person, and officials are are monitoring those individuals for the development of possible symptoms.

"We understand the community may be concerned by a positive for the virus close to home," said Michelle Lancaster, Deputy County Manager and Human Services Agency Director. "Our Public Health team has anticipated further spread of the virus and has prepared for this situation. At this point, we strongly encourage residents to stay informed and take every precaution recommended by the CDC to limit exposure to, and spread of, this virus."

Medical samples taken from the patient will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for confirmation of this presumptive case.

At the time of announcement, North Carolina had at least 63 cases and South Carolina had 47.

Symptoms of coronavirus include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

With allergy season approaching, we want to make sure you're aware of the differences in symptoms between them, Coronavirus and the Flu.

TEGNA

Anyone experiencing these symptoms, are asked to contact their doctor.

Hotline have been established to help residents. Those numbers are:

North Carolina: 866-462-3821

South Carolina: 855-472-3432

Officials across the state are encouraging people to avoid crowds and stay home.

During a meeting Monday, the White House coronavirus task force encouraged no gatherings over ten people.

In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper has issued a declaration to prevent all gatherings over 100 people.

