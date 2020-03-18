UNION COUNTY, S.C. — There are so many uncertainties right now that many of us don’t know how our day will end, but for students at Kensington Elementary School in Union County, their mornings can begin the exact same way as they did while they were in school: with a familiar face and familiar voice.

“Good morning everyone. Happy Tuesday,” Kensington Elementary principal, Terry Vaughn, Jr. said in his first Facebook live video posted to the school’s Facebook page Tuesday morning.

With excitement in his voice, principal Vaughn began his day how he normally does, by citing the pledge of allegiance.

“I think it’s important to start your day in the same way each and every day,” he said in an interview with WCNC Charlotte. “I also think our kids are desiring now with five days out of school seeing some familiar faces.”

Vaughn says he hopes to continue the Facebook live videos each morning for the foreseeable future, even if that means recording them in his living room. He says he hopes the videos bring some normalcy to students, whose routines are now broken as they’re forced to stay home.

Tuesday morning, his warm hello was also followed with words of encouragement, challenging parents to cook or bake something festive together with their kids.

“Sometimes we forget that learning is not just math and reading…learn about measuring, learn about creating stuff,” he said.

The principal is using just a few minutes each morning, reassuring kids that today is going to be OK.

“This is a great time where the whole world is saying just stop and be present with your families at home and teach them all the stuff that sometimes we don’t get the chance to teach them anymore," he said. "Take your high schooler out to learn how to change the oil in the car and teach your kids how to bake and cook and work on crafts together."

