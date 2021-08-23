Union County students ready for the first day of school

Parents have choice of having kids wear masks.

It was a busy day at the Poplin Place Mall off Highway 74 in Monroe Sunday afternoon as parents and students were out picking up last minutes back to school items.

Parents could also purchase masks for their children to wear this school year because parents of Children in Union County Public Schools can also make the choice to have their children wear masks.



"I'm excited, they're ready too," said Kimberlee Radspiner who said that her children were "more than ready." As for the choice of if her children would wear masks, she said yes they would.

"I feel it's up to the parents and what they feel, as for mine they will be wearing masks," she said.

The Union County Public Schools district has chosen to allow parents the choice of having their kids wear masks this year.

"They're definitely going to wear masks, I would feel more comfortable if they did," a father of two elementary-aged children said. "Honestly there's a lot of kids and school closing because of COVID-19 so definitely I prefer them to wear masks."

As has been the case since last semester students will also not go through temperature checks.

Also, this year schools won't offer remote learning for grades K through eight, but high schoolers will have the opportunity for virtual classes.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to parents who say while they are concerned about the surge in COVID-19 cases they're also pleased with the district giving them the right to choose.

Mother Gail Coffee said her son Ja'quvion would be wearing a mask although she and her family have chosen not to be vaccinated.

"As for me house we going to serve the Lord, we not going to take the shots but we are going to wear a mask," she said. "If that means we can't go nowhere, we can't go shopping, we can't go to the grocery store we just going to be at home."

Coffee added that she is not worried about her son coming into contact with other students whose parents have chosen to not have their children wear masks.

"He's covered, he's educated about COVID, he knows how to wear his mask." she said.

