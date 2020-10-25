Union County elementary school temporarily moving to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

Unionville Elementary will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, November 9.

MONROE, N.C. — All students and staff at Unionville Elementary School will participate in remote learning for two weeks, according to Union County Public Schools. The temporary switch comes in response to positive COVID-19 cases within the school community.

UCPS officials said a staff member and a student recently tested positive for COVID-19, and several students and staff may have been exposed as well.

The school will be physically closed for two weeks — from October 26 to November 6. During that time, students and staff will work remotely according to Plan C. The school will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, November 9, according to the district.

UCPS said the decision was made after consulting with Union County Public Health.

"Because the health and safety of our students and staff is extremely important, Union County Public Schools staff is working with the individuals and Union County Public Health to determine close contacts," a UCPS official said in a release.

For privacy reasons, those involved will not be identified. Parents of any students who had direct contact with those involved will be contacted by a school nurse or a Union County Public Health staff member.