Unvaccinated people in SC are seen as the prime reason for the spread of COVID-19

So far, 12 cases of the more serious Delta Variant have been detected in the state, but health officials say that number is probably higher.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In just the last three weeks, South Carolina has seen a sharp increase of cases and hospitalizations of 58%.

"Our current situation is tipping in the wrong direction. We can't let the virus and its variants grow stronger. Getting vaccinated is how we win," Dr. Brannon Traxler of SCDHEC said. "Unvaccinated people are fueling the pandemic, especially unvaccinated young people."

"We know there are more cases of the variant in our state since only a sample of positive COVID-19 tests are sequenced," Brannon said. Data is showing Delta variant is increasing rapidly."

Experts say the vast majority of those at greater risk for contracting the virus are those who are not fully protected. Since children younger than 12 aren't yet eligible for vaccines, the need for unvaccinated people to get protected continues to be vital.

"If we can decrease that amount of virus that's spreading in general in the community by people getting vaccinated that are eligible, then that's that much less virus that could potentially be spread among children who aren't old enough to get vaccinated yet," Brannon said.

