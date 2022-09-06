Here's when you can get an updated COVID booster shot in Mecklenburg County that targets omicron variants

The recently-approved booster shots are reserved for people aged 12 and older.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Those seeking an updated COVID-19 booster shot in Mecklenburg County could get one as soon as Wednesday.

Dr. Raynard Washington, director of Mecklenburg County Public Health, shared the announcement during a news briefing on Tuesday. Washington said a shipment of the recently-approved bivalent booster shots had arrived earlier in the day. Appointments at health department branches are expected to open up soon, and Washington said they would be partnering with StarMed Healthcare to help get the shots out quickly.

To note, MCPH said they got the first wave of boosters, with more expected to help stave off a surge in omicron virus variants.

Anyone who had a booster shot more than two months ago is encouraged to get an updated one soon. However, Washington said people who have had a booster within the last two months should hold out until that two-month mark is hit. Additionally, anyone who was recently infected with COVID-19 should wait for some time and check with their doctor or the health department.

Washington noted the shipment of the new shots comes as Mecklenburg County's overall COVID indicators continue to improve, especially in wastewater tracking, hospitalization rates, and case counts.

What makes the new boosters different?

Last week, both the CDC and the FDA greenlit the updated shots from both Pfizer and Moderna. These boosters are called "bivalent" because they include half of the original vaccine and half of a new one targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions.

While the original shots still provide plenty of protection, those vaccines targeted the earlier coronavirus strain that circulated in 2020. The goal of these new boosters is to curb a possible winter surge of the virus.