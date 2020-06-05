CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 12,256 with 452 deaths. From Monday to Tuesday the state is reporting 408 new cases. From Sunday to Monday the state was reporting 184 new cases.
- Cases in South Carolina: 6,841 with 296 deaths. Confirmed cases have increased by 93 from Monday. A total of 296 people have died, an increase of 13 from Monday. Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist with DHEC, says the curve of cases for the illness appears to be leveling in the state.
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 1,787 and 57 deaths — which is up 39 cases and 3 additional deaths from Sunday's total count. Mecklenburg County trends and daily case counts remain stable, according to the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director
- North Carolina stay home order expiration: May 8
- South Carolina State of Emergency expiration: May 11
Charlotte Motor Speedway hosting a blood drive Friday
As part of Charlotte Motor Speedway's efforts to serve and strengthen the community during the current pandemic they are hosting a blood drive on Friday, May 8th from 10am – 7pm. In the coming weeks, hospitals will resume surgeries meaning there will be an increased need for blood donations. All blood donors will receive a T-shirt and wellness checkup at the time of donation. In addition to following all FDA guidelines, OneBlood has implemented additional social distancing safety protocols to protect donors and staff. We ask that all donors make an appointment to help with following social distancing guidelines. Those who wish to donate blood can make their appointment at oneblood.org/speedway.
It is Safe to Donate Blood. The U.S. Surgeon General and the FDA have stated that it remains safe to donate blood and that it is safe to attend blood drives.
US senators seek probe of veterans homes after coronavirus deaths
A group of U.S. senators is seeking an investigation into the Department of Veterans Affairs' oversight of homes for aging veterans amid a spate of coronavirus deaths at the state-run centers.
In a letter sent Tuesday, the senators asked the head of the Government Accountability Office to look into the VA and states' roles in ensuring veterans get proper care at the homes and whether the agency or states have a system to “capture real time spikes in mortality rates," among other things.