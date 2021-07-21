Vaccinated people still getting COVID-19

"Almost universally when vaccinated people get COVID-19 it's a mild case."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials say the best defense against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

"This is now a disease of the unvaccinated and what can happen is it can spill over into some of the vaccinated for people who maybe have immune system problems and we know sometimes the vaccines aren't perfect," Dr. David Priest of Novant Hospital said.

But while getting the vaccine is the best defense, we know it won't stop you from getting the virus. Even among those who are vaccinated, we are hearing and reading more about so-called breakthrough infections, where people are coming down with the virus even though they have been vaccinated.

But health officials, like Priest, say that even if you have been vaccinated and still catch COVID-19, your symptoms would not be as bad and the chance of you being hospitalized or dying would be extremely rare.

"Almost universally when vaccinated people get COVID-19 it's a mild case. it's not serious. The serious ones, the hospitalized, are unvaccinated. COVID-19 is now a preventable disease," he said.

