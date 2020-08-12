A COVID-19 vaccine is coming, but will you take it?

As hospitals in the Carolinas prepare for the arrival of COVID vaccines, once approved, the number of people who say they'd take it is rising as well.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A vaccine could be the hero this pandemic needs, but not everyone is sold on taking a COVID-19 vaccine once approved just yet.

You don't have to go far to find out that people are sick of living through a pandemic.

"I just hope we get out of this pandemic," said Ali Mullins before she stopped in at the Harris Teeter on Central Avenue in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

"Anything that we can do to hopefully bring this to an end," she added.

"It's been a struggle," added Clifton Adams as he walked in the store, too.

State doctors said help is coming soon, naming 11 health providers in North Carolina on Monday that will prepare for the first doses of a COVID vaccine.

Three of them, including Caldwell Memorial Hospital, Catawba Valley Medical Center, and The Charlotte Mecklenburg Hospital Authority (or Atrium) are in WCNC's viewing area.

They all made the first cut.

"We are starting to think through the process and how we would get the vaccine to as many people as quickly as possible," said Dr. Lewis McCurdy, Special Director of Infectious Diseases at Atrium Health.

Having the vaccine sounds promising, but it doesn't mean everyone is willing to take it.

"No. Not right now," said Adams when pressed if he would take it if he had access to it. "It's because I just want to see you know, how it affects people ultimately."

He's not alone in his skepticism.

Roughly 39% of Americans told Pew that they would not get the vaccine, according to a study in November. Meanwhile, 60% of Americans say they would lean towards getting the vaccine in the same poll.

"I trust our medical professionals, in our country and I believe that it's going to benefit us," said Mullins.

Hayden Rogers said he'd get the vaccine as well, as he stopped to talk with WCNC while out walking along Central Avenue on Monday.

"For the protection of others," he said. "Like I said people are working night and day to develop this. I trust them wholeheartedly."

Health officials continue to craft the messaging around the vaccine rollout, but everyone will be able to decide for themselves in the end.

"Everybody is trying to soak up a bunch of information but it's a little bit overwhelming to try to figure out hey, I hear about this on the big picture but what does it mean for me," said Dr. Christine Turley, Vice-Chair of Research at Atrium Health Levine's Children.