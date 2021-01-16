South Carolina hospital requests for vaccines not being met

Piedmont Medical Center Rock Hill, MUSC Health in Chester and Lancaster, and Rebound Behavioral Health Lancaster are on the list.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As state hospitals are ramping up vaccine efforts, the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) says they're receiving about a quarter of first doses that they requested.

SCHA officials say the state is getting the same amount of the Pfizer vaccine next week compared to weeks past, even after they requested four times that amount.

The number of second doses they requested will be honored.

In a statement tonight, the Hospital Association said they will continue to do everything in their power to speed up the distribution of the vaccines, adding they need more vaccines from Washington in order to get the job done.