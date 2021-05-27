$1 million prize for getting vaccinated in SC: why one lawmaker wants it

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford says the prizes would be similar to a program in Ohio.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of South Carolina’s top Democratic lawmakers wants the state to use some of its COVID-19 relief money to offer $1 million prizes to people who get vaccinated for the disease.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford says the prizes would be similar to a program in Ohio. The Columbia Democrat says that type of program might get South Carolina out of the bottom 10 in vaccination rates.

The Ohio program, called "Vax-a-Million," lets people who are vaccinated enter into a lottery to receive $1 million. The drawings are being held once a week for five weeks.

And in California, vaccinated Californians will be eligible for $116.5 million in prize money. Ten people will win $1.5 million each on June 15, the state's planned reopening date. That's the largest prize announced so far in any state. Another 30 people will win $50,000 each, starting on June 4. And the next 2 million people to get shots will each get a $50 gift card.

And private businesses are getting into it as well. CVS pharmacies has their #OneStepCloser sweepstakes that will give those who have received or plan to receive their vaccine through CVS an opportunity to win one of many prizes, including cash and trips. Kroger is offering five $1 million prizes to get people vaccinated, and 50 chances to win free groceries.

Currently, just 36% of South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated, according to figures from the state's health agency, DHEC.