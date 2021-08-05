x
Vaccine

7 independent Charlotte medical practices to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

The decision was made to address the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in the Charlotte region and across the nation due to the highly contagious delta Variant.
Credit: tirachard - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven of Charlotte’s largest independent medical practices announced Thursday that they will require that employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 31, 2021.

The following are the Charlotte-area medical practices now requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of all their employees:

  • Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center
  • Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates 
  • Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates
  • Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology  
  • OrthoCarolina 
  • Surgical Specialists of Charlotte
  • Tryon Medical Partners

According to a new release, the decision was made to address the recent resurgence of COVID-19  in the Charlotte region and across the nation due to the highly contagious delta variant infecting unvaccinated people. 

