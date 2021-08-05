7 independent Charlotte medical practices to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven of Charlotte’s largest independent medical practices announced Thursday that they will require that employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 31, 2021.
The following are the Charlotte-area medical practices now requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of all their employees:
- Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center
- Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates
- Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates
- Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology
- OrthoCarolina
- Surgical Specialists of Charlotte
- Tryon Medical Partners
According to a new release, the decision was made to address the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in the Charlotte region and across the nation due to the highly contagious delta variant infecting unvaccinated people.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.