7 independent Charlotte medical practices to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

The decision was made to address the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in the Charlotte region and across the nation due to the highly contagious delta Variant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven of Charlotte’s largest independent medical practices announced Thursday that they will require that employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 31, 2021.

The following are the Charlotte-area medical practices now requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of all their employees:

Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center

Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates

Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates

Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology

OrthoCarolina

Surgical Specialists of Charlotte

Tryon Medical Partners

According to a new release, the decision was made to address the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in the Charlotte region and across the nation due to the highly contagious delta variant infecting unvaccinated people.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts