Looking for a COVID shot in Charlotte? Health officials open additional appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Wednesday, Mecklenburg County Public Health is opening additional first dose vaccination appointments at Bojangles’ Coliseum on a weekly basis.

Appointment slots will be made available beginning every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Groups 1-5 are eligible to schedule appointments.

Beginning April 7, all individuals 16+, living or working in Mecklenburg County may make a first dose appointment at StarMed.Care or by calling the MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish). If no appointments are available, eligible individuals may join the waitlist at MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.

Health officials are encouraging everyone to make only one vaccine appointment. If you secure multiple appointments, please cancel any appointment you will not attend so that another eligible individual may use that appointment.

REMINDER: More Public Health COVID-19 vaccine appointments open tomorrow (4/7) at 8:30 a.m. Going forward, we'll open appointments every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Everyone over age 16 is eligible » https://t.co/ZgN75aVTxd pic.twitter.com/YmanaJbpOW — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) April 6, 2021

If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, contact the Mecklenburg County Transportation System at 980-314-7600.

Mecklenburg County vaccine providers are administering three safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccines that have been issued Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech. These COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone at no cost to the person receiving the vaccine, whether or not you have health insurance.