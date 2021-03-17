CLT is holding a mass COVID vaccine clinic today and tomorrow. Here's who can get one

Atrium Health is partnering with Charlotte-Douglas International Airport to get shots into employees' arms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As travelers see the end of the coronavirus pandemic in sight, more are taking to the skies to see family and friends. A year under lockdown has taken its toll, and travelers we spoke with at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport say it's time to get back to flying.

"I think people actually want to get out and travel and enjoy their life, yeah," said one traveler we spoke with.

With the number of air travelers expected to soar with Spring Break and warmer weather, airport and airline employees are coming into contact with more people. We spoke with some people who were concerned about the virus, but also found others who say they're taking steps to be safe.

"No, we're not afraid of COVID," said one person. "We take our vitamins and we follow the good protocol the doctors have said, and we've been fine."

Regardless of the fears about the virus, a two-day mass vaccination clinic is a welcome idea. The clinic, lasting Wednesday through Thursday, March 18, is a partnership between the airport, Atrium Health, and state and local health departments. The goal is to provide access for airline and airport employees to get their shots where they work, saving them time and helping them get protected against COVID-19.

That protection will likely be critical for them in the coming weeks; travel experts we spoke with say the air travel industry will continue to see more people take to the skies for those vacations and family visits.