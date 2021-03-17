Rowan County offering at-home COVID vaccines for homebound residents

Here's a look at who qualifies for an at-home shot

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County residents who are homebound will soon have a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine at home.

In a news release on Wednesday, March 17, Rowan County Public Health and Rowan County Emergency Service announced they were again partnering up to offer the shot to citizens who can't get out of the house. The release says the Homebound COVID-19 Vaccine Service is for people who can't get to a COVID-19 clinic because of their homebound status but are still at higher risk for exposure and poor health outcomes from the virus. They did clarify however this is for county residents who can't physically leave their home, and that this isn't a service for an individual who has no reliable transportation or any transportation at all.

Residents who qualify must fall under all of the following eligibility guidelines:

Be a Rowan County resident

Be considered Homebound by Medicare

Be willing to certify homebound status, not just being unable to get a ride to a drive-thru clinic

Those who qualify don't have to be on Medicare but must meet the definition of Homebound by Medicare, which includes having a condition such that leaving their home is not advisable for their health and would be considered a taxing effort on them. For example, a patient who is blind and needs the help of someone else in leaving home would qualify, as would a patient who just had surgery and left a hospital stay with orders by their doctor to limit physical activity during recovery. A patient who has a psychiatric illness that is manifested partly by a refusal to leave home would also qualify, or whose illness is such that leaving home for them would be unsafe. A full breakdown of who qualifies can be found at this link.

Anyone who wants to check to see if they qualify for an at-home vaccine should call 980-432-1800 and pick Option 1. Callers should let call center staff know they are interested in the Homebound COVID-19 Vaccine Service.