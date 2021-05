Those who get vaccinated at Truist Field will then get a chance to enjoy an ACC Baseball Championship game for free.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health and the Charlotte Knights have come together to offer a vaccination event at Truist Field.

The event at Truist Field will run from May 25-28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We are excited to make our community safer as we continue to tackle COVID," Jennifer Gardner, director of Atrium Health said.

Those who get vaccinated at Truist Field will then get a chance to enjoy an ACC Baseball Championship game for free. No appointment is necessary.