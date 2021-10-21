Atrium Health moves vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Now, employees must receive at least one dose by Oct. 31, as opposed to the initial requirement to receive both doses by the end of October.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health is moving the deadline for its employee vaccine mandate, according to an email sent to employees on Oct. 20.

Originally, Atrium Health stated it would require all employees to have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, meaning two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, by Oct. 31.

"All teammates must complete their COVID-19 vaccine series or have an approved medical or religious exemption by Sunday, October 31, 2021," Atrium said in July. "Teammates who do not follow this policy will receive counseling for failing to receive required vaccinations. This could result in consequences up to and including end of employment. We value our teammates who have medical or religious reasons for not receiving the vaccine and will evaluate these requests through a multidisciplinary committee."

Now, employees must receive at least one dose by Oct. 31, with the second dose completed by Nov. 30, as opposed to the initial requirement to receive both doses by the end of October.

When asked about the decision to move the deadline, an Atrium spokesperson insisted the deadline hadn't moved, but instead allowed "good faith efforts" for people who intend to get vaccinated but need more time.

"For any teammate still considering your options, there is still time," a memo to employees reads. "Many teammates have just decided to get vaccinated in the past week. In recognition of those who are ready to take that step, any teammate who gets at least a first dose by October 31 – showing their good faith intent to comply with our policy – will be considered in compliance with the policy as long as they complete their second dose by Tuesday, November 30. These teammates will not lose their incentive opportunities."

According to Atrium Health's website, the health system has more than 70,000 teammates across its hospitals and care locations. As of the email sent to staff Wednesday, 59,000 of those teammates have provided proof of vaccination. Of that number, over 16,000 have become compliant since the start of October. Based on those numbers, roughly 11,000 teammates are not considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Healthcare workers were among the first to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with some receiving their first dose in December 2020.