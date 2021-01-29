Bank of America Stadium mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens to thousands

Atrium Health officials said they expect to vaccinate nearly 20,000 people at North Carolina's largest-ever COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Final preparations are complete and Bank of America Stadium is now North Carolina's largest COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with thousands of people expected to get their first shot this weekend.

Atrium Health said they expect to vaccinate around 19,000 people over three days, just one week after approximately 16,000 people were vaccinated at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"We are really in a race against COVID," Professor of Emergency Medicine, Atrium Health Chief of Disaster Medicine David Callaway said. "COVID is mutating the new version is more contagious, the next mutation could be more deadly we don't know."

The clinic opens one day after South Carolina officials announced the first two known cases of the South African COVID-19 variant were detected there. Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said she's confident that variant is also in the Charlotte area, it just hasn't been detected yet.

"Routine testing for COVID-19 does not screen for the different strains of the virus," Harris said. "We know we have the B.1.17 variant in our community and we know that the African variant has been identified in South Carolina. The identification of cases and the treatment they may need will not differ based on the strain of the virus. We are not testing or screening for these variant strains. We can assume that they are present in our community."

Appointments for the mass clinic quickly booked up with health care workers and adults age 65 and older being eligible. The clinic will offer drive-thru and walk-in stations for vaccines.

"Just tears of relief," Rochelle Wilensky said.

She's not a front-line health care worker who cares for patients with COVID-19 or over 65, but because Wilensky is a home caregiver to her daughter, she falls into Group 1 and is eligible for the vaccine. Her 4-year-old has a rare disease that makes her at-risk for the coronavirus.