Huge lines for COVID-19 vaccinations amid snowstorm

For those vaccine appointments that remained open despite the storm, long lines were seen.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Cars backed up in line for a half of a mile in the snow Sunday morning in order to get their highly-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine in Fairfax, Virginia, despite a storm that is bringing the DMV its biggest snowfall of the last two years.

Although Inova is keeping up with many appointments, they did announce an early closing time Sunday of 3:30 p.m. Appointments after the closing time will be honored “at any time during the Center’s operating hours,” the website specifies.

The vaccination site at the Fairfax County Government Center is giving vaccines to those with appointments until 12:30 p.m., according to the county health department. However, there was no observed line at that Center's site.

Just talked to two teachers: one on his way in to get his second dose, the other on her way out after getting her first.



Both made it very clear: even having to wait a bit in the cold is worth it for the vaccine

The county is currently in Phase 1A and 1B, which includes vaccination eligibility for health care personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff, as well as frontline essential workers, people over 75 and those living in correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

Nearly 100 people also gathered in line at a Southeast D.C. Senior Center on Alabama Avenue in order to get their vaccination.

"I hope we don't get exposed!" - friend says who is waiting in long line of nearly 100 people waiting for vaccines INSIDE Senior Center on Alabama Ave SE. Out of the snow but no social distancing in sight.

D.C. is currently in Phase 1B Tier 2. Find a full breakdown of D.C.'s vaccination phases here.

Other vaccination sites across the DMV opted to shut down due to the inclement weather.

Mary Anderson of the Montgomery County Health and Human Services tells WUSA9 there will be no appointments available for the first dose on Monday and Tuesday.

"They would have difficulty getting to the appointment, road conditions, sidewalk and parking lot conditions would be such that they would be dangerous for people," Anderson said.

On the other hand, there are still up to 2,500 people with appointments to receive their second dose next week.

The county said for now it will try to hold on to those appointments since there is a specific window of opportunity to be fully vaccinated. Determining when to cancel would be in collaboration with emergency and safety officials.

"If we were to cancel those second dose appointments, we try to make that call as early as possible so we have a chance to give people notification and then also give them the opportunity to reschedule within the next several days," Anderson added.