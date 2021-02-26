CATS to provide increased access to vaccination event at Bank of America Stadium

CATS will provide increased access to Atrium Health’s Vaccination Event at Bank of America Stadium from Friday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 28.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Charlotte Area Transit System is providing increased access to Atrium Health’s Vaccination Event at Bank of America Stadium from Friday, February 26 to Sunday, February 28.



CATS riders can access Bank of America Stadium via the Route 5-Sprinter Friday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 28 and Route 77x North Mecklenburg Express Saturday, Feb. 27 to Sunday, Feb. 28 by stopping at two temporary bus stops:

Outbound: Church Street & Stonewall Street

Inbound: Morehead Street & Mint Street

Community members in North Mecklenburg County can access the Route 77X-North Mecklenburg Express bus service at the following four park and rides:

Davidson-Gateway

Cornelius

Huntersville-Northcross

Huntersville-Gateway

Over nineteen CATS bus routes provide a direct connection to the Sprinter and 77x via the Charlotte Transportation Center including routes 1, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, and 34.