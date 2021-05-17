CDC investigates heart condition after COVID-19 shot, a cardiologist weighs in on how concerned you should be

The CDC is investigating whether the COVID-19 vaccine caused myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, in a relatively small group of young people.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In North Carolina, teens and young adults are helping lead the way in new vaccinations.

However, as vaccination in that group ramps up, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced it is investigating a possible heart condition in connection with the COVID-19 shot that is more prevalent in these younger age groups.

The condition in question is called "myocarditis," which is the inflammation of the heart muscle. According to the CDC, a relatively small number of cases have been reported, with the symptoms mostly impacting younger males within four days of their second dose.

Dr. Jerome Williams, Jr., a practicing cardiologist with Novant Health, said, right now, there is no concrete proof the shot is the cause of the condition, noting that viruses can also cause it, including the virus that causes COVID-19.

"The report suggests the rates of myocarditis in young adults have not differed from expected baseline rates," Williams said.

Williams said someone with viral myocarditis would typically be put on rest, and the heart usually heals on its own.

"The symptoms are often mild fatigue, sometimes shortness of breath, sometimes chest pain, but sometimes individuals can have heart failure and arrhythmias," Williams said.

He does not think parents or young adults getting the vaccine should be alarmed, but they should know the signs and also know the benefits of the shot are high.

"If it's truly a rare side effect from the vaccine, it pales in comparison to the potential risk of COVID-19, including the persistent syndrome called long-COVID, which we see in adults and young adults as well," Williams said.

Since the emergency use authorization of Pfizer for adolescents, statewide providers have administered shots to more than 78,000 12 to 17-year-olds, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data.

Over the last three weeks, that group's share of vaccinations has soared to between one-quarter to one-third of all new shots.

NC reporting 5 straight weeks of vaccination declines, but the adolescent age group is showing up following that Pfizer EUA. This week and last, 12-17yo's made up the largest chunk of weekly COVID vaccinations. @wcnc



Source: @ncdhhs pic.twitter.com/5FJqOs7P5B — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) May 18, 2021