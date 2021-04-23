CDC to consider reapproving Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of CDC safety experts will vote Friday on new recommended guidelines for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after it was pulled over rare blood clots.

A panel of experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet Friday afternoon to vote on the updated recommendations for use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, a nationwide pause was ordered after extremely rare cases of a specific type of blood clots were reported in six out of 7 million people who received the single-shot vaccine.

All six cases involved women. One of those patients died as a result of those blood clots. This week, a second woman from Oregon died after getting the J&J vaccine just before the pause was given on April 13.

"Her symptoms did present within two weeks of vaccination so it's consistent with the cases before hers," said Dr. Shimi Sharief, Senior Health Advisor for Oregon Health Authority.

Earlier this week, regulators in the European Union recommend resuming the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout overseas. The EU says the benefits outweigh the risk.

"These cases that we have seen here is occurring very, very rarely," said a representative with the EU.

However, even if Johnson & Johnson is given the green light to resume use in the United States, for some, the damage may have already been done as vaccine hesitancy is a concern.

The CDC panel meets at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23.

