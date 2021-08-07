x
Vaccine

Charlotte church group offering four vaccine sites Saturday

Organizers are especially encouraging those ages 12 to 49 to come out, but everyone is welcome.
Credit: scaliger - stock.adobe.com
COVID-19 vaccine concept, female doctor holds coronavirus medication in office or laboratory. Bottle with vaccine for corona virus treatment closeup. Clinical trial due to coronavirus pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Betty Erwin with the United Missionary Baptist Association Charlotte has a simple message: getting the COVID-19 vaccine could save a life. 

"It's important, it's important to save a life," Erwin said. "We're all trying to live and to live to the utmost."

She is joining other religious leaders in trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Saturday, they will have four vaccine clinic sites open from 3 pm. to 7 p.m.

The clinics will be at these locations:

  • The Park Expo & Conference Center -- 800 Briar Creek Rd
  • First Baptist Church - West -- 1801 Oaklawn Ave
  • St. Paul Baptist Church -- 1401 Allen St
  • Ebenezer Baptist Church -- 2020 West Sugar Creek Rd 

To sign up, click here.

Erwin said they are especially encouraging those ages 12 to 49 to come out, but everyone is welcome.

The first 25 people who show up to get vaccinated at each location will be entered into a singular list for a drawing for a $100 gift card. 

