'All the steps I can take, I'd be willing to' | NC teachers relieved to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Over the course of the weekend, roughly 20,000 people are expected to become fully vaccinated at Bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of teachers, healthcare workers, and seniors rolled up their sleeves across the Charlotte-area Saturday to get their COVID-19 vaccine, with pop-ups and clinics across the Queen City.

Saturday was the second of a three-day mass vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium, catered specifically for those getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over the course of the weekend, roughly 20,000 people are expected to become fully vaccinated due to the clinic.

Novant Health also hosted three pop-up clinics across North Carolina -- two of which were in Charlotte. About 4,400 doses were given out at those clinics, including both first and second doses.

At the east Charlotte clinic, roughly 3,700 people received their second vaccine dose at the Park Expo Center. Over at McClintock Middle School -- 150 Mecklenburg County teachers got their first doses Saturday, as the state continues to prioritize them in Group 3.

WCNC Charlotte spoke with a McClintock Middle School 7th-grade teacher who said she signed up as soon as her principal sent out the email about the event.

"I am very relieved personally," the teacher told WCNC Charlotte. "Being at risk on the frontlines and wiping down the desks, and rotating classrooms -- teaching is very different these days due to the pandemic and so being able to have one more peace of mind and one more step that protects me, and my students, and my family, is just -- all the steps I can take, I'd be willing to."

The appointment-only clinic continues Sunday as well. And while there have been concerns over the increasing demand for vaccine supply, on Saturday the Food and Drug Administration cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. With this authorization, the U.S. now has three COVID-19 vaccines approved for distribution.