Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools front-line workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) frontline workers rolled up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

A CMS spokesperson said 300 bus drivers, janitors, cafeteria workers, and more were scheduled to get the vaccine between the two events Mecklenburg County hosted.

Loretta Allmon, a bus driver for CMS, received the vaccine at the event on Wednesday.

“So far, so good, no problems,” Allmon said, “I’m glad that they're offering it to us because we really need it, so I feel a lot safer now.”

North Carolina prioritized Pre-K through 12th-grade school workers for the vaccine in Group 3 starting Feb. 24. That includes employees who work outside the classroom to help make the school day run smoothly.

“It feels great,” said Mary Jones, a bus driver. “I feel more comfortable with my job now, and with the kids coming back, I feel much better.”