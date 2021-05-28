Atrium hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend

Atrium Health is teaming up with Charlotte Motor Speedway to offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 & older all weekend.

CONCORD, N.C. — Final preparations are underway at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, the first event held at the speedway with 100% capacity since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the full slate of NASCAR races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Charlotte Motor Speedway is once again teaming up with Atrium Health to provide COVID-19 vaccines. The speedway was one of the first venues in North Carolina to open a mass vaccination clinic, where thousands of people received their shot.

With the speedway allowed to have full fan capacity, there are a few protocols in place. First, masks aren't required, but they are encouraged for anyone who isn't fully vaccinated. Second, the speedway is going cashless for all payments, meaning you'll have to use your smartphone or credit card to buy concessions and souvenirs.

For folks who want to get vaccinated at the track, Atrium will be administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You have to be at least 18 years old to get the shot. Appointments are not required for vaccinations.

Charlotte Motor Speedway COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule

Friday, May 28: 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 29: 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 30: 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 a.m.

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

The clinic will be in the Fan Zone across from Smith Tower and the Gate 3 Fan Care Center. Vaccinations are free and you don't need an insurance card to take the shot.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts