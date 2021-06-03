Long lines at Spectrum Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Hundreds of people lined up early to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Novant Health's Spectrum Center clinic in Uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of people lined up early Saturday morning to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte Saturday.

Doors for the Novant Health clinic opened at 7 a.m., which offered the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, as well as first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Patients will have the option to choose which vaccine they get.

Doors will be open until 5 p.m. and appointments are required to get the vaccine at the clinic. The clinic is for members of groups 1 and 2, as well as educators and child care workers in the first phase of Group 3.

To help get more people vaccinated, CATS is offering free bus and light rail fares to the clinic.

Next week, Atrium Health will hold mass vaccination clinics at Bank of America Stadium and Johnson C. Smith University for front-line essential workers. Atrium said they plan to vaccinate around 14,000 people at the stadium clinic, which runs from March 14-16. Appointments are required for both clinics.