Which Charlotte zip codes have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New data from Mecklenburg County Public Health shows the percentage of people in each zip code who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the first shot was administered on Dec. 14, 2020.
Zip code 28207, in the Myers Park area, has the most vaccinated people, with 71% of residents receiving at least one dose. The second-highest vaccination rate is in the Matthews-Mint Hill area with 44% of residents in zip code 28105. percent of residents receiving one dose.
The zip code with the fewest amount of vaccinated people in Mecklenburg County is 28212, a portion of east Charlotte. The county's health department is using this data to strategically target where vaccination events should be held in underserved communities.
RELATED: ‘It’s important to be part of the bigger solution’ | Cabarrus County high schoolers get vaccinated
Mecklenburg County views this approach as "meeting people where they are." Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Mecklenburg County opened a free vaccine event at the Simmons YMCA in east Charlotte. The event will be held right in the heart of Charlotte's least-vaccinated zip code.
Other community clinics this week include Faith CME Church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled online.
On Friday, Catawba Brewing and Black Food Truck Friday will host community clinics. The separate events both start at 3 p.m. Click here for more information.
Contact Billie Jean Shaw at bshaw@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.