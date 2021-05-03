Which Charlotte zip codes have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates?

Zip code 28212, in east Charlotte, has the fewest number of residents vaccinated against COVID-19. Here's how health officials plan to address it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New data from Mecklenburg County Public Health shows the percentage of people in each zip code who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the first shot was administered on Dec. 14, 2020.

Zip code 28207, in the Myers Park area, has the most vaccinated people, with 71% of residents receiving at least one dose. The second-highest vaccination rate is in the Matthews-Mint Hill area with 44% of residents in zip code 28105. percent of residents receiving one dose.

The zip code with the fewest amount of vaccinated people in Mecklenburg County is 28212, a portion of east Charlotte. The county's health department is using this data to strategically target where vaccination events should be held in underserved communities.

Mecklenburg County views this approach as "meeting people where they are." Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Mecklenburg County opened a free vaccine event at the Simmons YMCA in east Charlotte. The event will be held right in the heart of Charlotte's least-vaccinated zip code.

Other community clinics this week include Faith CME Church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled online.

On Friday, Catawba Brewing and Black Food Truck Friday will host community clinics. The separate events both start at 3 p.m. Click here for more information.

Contact Billie Jean Shaw at bshaw@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.