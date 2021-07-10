New COVID-19 vaccine rules for City of Charlotte workers

Effective immediately, all new City of Charlotte employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. So far, 70% of the city's workforce is vaccinated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte announced it will require the COVID-19 vaccine for new workers after officials said 70% of the city's workforce was vaccinated, falling just short of their goal of 75%.

City Manager Marcus Jones said 679 workers got vaccinated in September. The departments with the biggest increases in vaccinated workers were Charlotte Fire, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Charlotte Water Authority.

The city offered all employees $250 for getting fully vaccinated, with another $250 available if 75% of workers were vaccinated by the end of September. Since the city is allowing workers until Nov. 19 to get their second dose, the additional $250 is still on the table if enough unvaccinated workers take the shot.

All vaccinated city workers are also eligible for wellness incentive programs, which provide annual medical premium savings or city contributions. In August, Mayor Vi Lyles said she hoped the incentives would be enough to convince hesitant workers to get vaccinated.

"This could impact a family, especially at that amount of money," Lyles said.

For employees who choose not to get vaccinated, they will not be eligible to participate in the wellness incentive program. This could cost them up to $775 each year.

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts