Community vaccine clinic at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination community clinic this Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Camp North End.

Health officials said individuals 18+ can make an appointment here or by calling MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish).

NOTE: This is a different appointment reservation link from the mass vaccination clinic at Bojangles’ Coliseum. First dose appointments at the Bojangles’ Coliseum Clinic can still be made at StarMed.Care

Appointments are available for a vaccination clinic this Saturday (4/17), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at @campnorthend » https://t.co/YRz4sgx4jS pic.twitter.com/tl0gcM8MME — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) April 12, 2021

If no appointments are available, eligible individuals may join the waitlist at MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.

If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, contact the Mecklenburg County Transportation System at 980-314-7600.