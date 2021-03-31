Salisbury VA to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans

Spouses and caregivers are also included under the SAVE LIVES Act, starting April 1.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The availability of the COVID-19 vaccine has now expanded even more for veterans in Salisbury.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Salisbury Veterans Affairs Health Care System announced that veterans of all ages are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, April 1. Initially, the vaccine rollout through the VA system was open only to veterans aged 75 years and older. Now, any veteran can walk into the Salisbury campus or set up an appointment to get the shot. The system is also offering all three vaccines granted emergency authorization by the FDA, and those seeking a shot should ask their facility which vaccines are available.

“We are excited to be able to offer COVID-19 vaccines to a larger group of people,” said Director Joseph Vaughn. “We’re going to do anything we can to help end this pandemic and I feel the SAVE LIVES Act is a big step toward that goal.”