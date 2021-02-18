DHHS: Shipment delays cause backlog of vaccine appointments

North Carolina health officials say wintry weather across most of the U.S. has caused a backlog of orders for both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that shipments of COVID-19 vaccines have been delayed by severe weather across the United States.

According to DHHS, the federal government contacted the state to notify them of delays impacting the delivery of first and second doses from hubs in Memphis, Tennessee, and Louisville, Kentucky. State health officials are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to minimize the potential effects of the delays. Several providers in Charlotte and the surrounding area began rescheduling appointments this week due to limited supplies and inclement weather.

Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the state's coronavirus task force will hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday to update the status of vaccines in North Carolina.

Cooper will also address the winter storm that impacted most of the state Thursday with freezing rain and ice. Cooper declared a State of Emergency Wednesday, mobilizing 40 National Guard personnel to help with storm cleanup as needed.

Have a relative or friend in another state and want to know when they can get vaccinated? Visit NBC News' Plan Your Vaccine site to find out about each state's vaccine rollout plan.

As of Thursday morning, DHHS said Moderna vaccines have not been shipped and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines were shipped. Both suppliers are experiencing a backlog of orders due to the weather.

A vaccine clinic at the Gastonia Farmer's Market was pushed back to Feb. 26 due to the weather.

“We want to get this done as soon as possible. We don't have a great idea yet as to when we're going to get that vaccine shipment in, we made the decision to go with next Friday because we don't want to have to reschedule people twice,” Adam Gaub, public information officer for the county, said.