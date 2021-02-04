Could a COVID booster shot be needed months from now? Doctors weigh in.

The Pfizer vaccine is 91% effective in protecting people from COVID-19 at least six months after the second dose. Now the question is, what's next?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether you're fully vaccinated or still waiting to get your shot, promising new data was released Thursday by Pfizer showing just how much protection it can offer you.

The data showed the Pfizer COVID vaccine is 91% effective in protection from illness at least six months after a recipient receives the second dose.

Research continues with the new vaccine to tell just how long you will be covered.

"It's very encouraging news," said Dr. Ryan Shelton, with Tryon Medical Partners.

The period of time that the vaccine will stay effective depends on variants and how quickly we can get people vaccinated, Shelton said.

"If the virus eventually outsmarts our current vaccines before we can get enough people vaccinated, then that's going to be a real challenge," he explained as he encouraged everyone to continue wearing mask and doing the basic things to stay safe and healthy.

However, Shelton said he wouldn't be surprised if at some point -- we may need to get a booster shot.

"Studies are still ongoing about how long the immune protection lasts," he said.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to multiple health officials for their take on if a booster shot or additional COVID vaccines would be needed in the future.

We didn't hear back from all of them, but Doctors Karla and Robert Robinson said it's hard to say if a booster shot will be needed by fall of 2021.

"However, we believe that it is likely/probable that there will be the need for an annual COVID vaccine similar to the current guidelines for annual flu vaccines," Dr. Karla Robinson said.

If another future shot is needed, all three doctors hope it will be easily accessible but it depends on if a new one has to be made from scratch, Dr. Shelton said.

"It'll depend on how much the virus has changed," he said. "If our current vaccines are still highly effective, maybe it's just a booster of the same thing we've already received."

"But if we have a lot of new variants and the vaccine has to be altered or remade in some way, then that may be a production challenge so it could be difficult to get that out super quickly," he added.

All three doctors believed there will be a day when masks won't be necessary, but they still don't know when that may be.

"It's really way dependent on what we as humans do," Dr. Shelton said.