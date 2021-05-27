A COVID-19 shot at CVS could mean a shot at prizes. Here's what you could win

VIP trips to the next Super Bowl, cruises, and more are up for grabs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, CVS is hoping to sweeten the deal with a chance at one of 1,000 prizes.

Starting June 1, eligible customers age 18 or older who have been vaccinated at CVS Health already or who register to get a shot can choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. This puts the customer in the running for a bevy of prizes, such as high-dollar gift cards, vacation packages, product packages, and more.

The sweepstakes is one of many attempts to incentivize getting a shot; CVS says the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention household pulse survey found 17.6% of adults are hesitant about getting the shot. Their hope is to get as many people vaccinated as possible against the virus.

“We're grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

CVS says they have administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care and retail settings, and is offering shots ad more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including in Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Some of the prizes include, but are not limited to:

A 7-day cruise for two from Norwegian Cruise Line in a balcony stateroom to the winners' choice of destination, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, and more

Cash prizes for family reunions

A 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two from Unilever

A three nights/four-day trip for two from the Bermuda Tourism Authority, including airfare, transportation, hotel accommodations, and more

Gift cards from dating app Hinge, to be used on dates

A VIP package from iHeartMedia for two to attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival, including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences, and more

A VIP trip for two from Proctor & Gamble to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, which includes game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more

The sweepstakes are open to customers aged 18 and up. You have to have already been vaccinated by CVS or certify you're registered to be vaccinated via CVS. This can be done at a CVS Pharmacy retail location, through CVS Health at a long-term care facility, through an employer-based Return Ready clinic, or another off-site clinic. An alternative entry method will also be offered. Additionally, CVS Health colleagues who meet the requirements are eligible. The contest closes on July 10.

To get more details, check online.