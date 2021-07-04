Everyone ages 16 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine. Here's what the rollout will look like

Starting April 7, anyone aged 16 and older can get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, vaccine providers in our area are getting the biggest allocations so far and it’s coming at the perfect time. Wednesday, North Carolina opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older.

Dr. Mandy Cohen with the NC Department of Health and Human Services says equity in the vaccine rollout process is important.

“As we move into the next phase want to make sure the vaccine is easily accessible, in more places, everyone gets it as soon as possible," she said.

In Mecklenburg County, new appointments opened Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. with availability as early as next week. Going forward, the county will open weekly appointments.

"We'll be doing this now moving forward every Wednesday morning,” said Dr. Raynard Washington the assistant health director for the county, "to ensure our appointments match our supply for the week as well as to avoid those in our community who are scheduling appointments too far in advance, then finding more recent appointments and having duplicate appointments."

For accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.

The state has received more than $94 million to help community-based organizations increase vaccination rates in minority communities. In Mecklenburg County there are 20 based community clinics, applications are still being accepted.

"We've been asked to focus in on those high-priority areas that have been disproportionally impacted by COVID-19 as well as other social and economic determinants of health,” said Dr. Washington.

Meanwhile, Atrium Health has found that meeting people where they are with its mobile clinics has been successful especially for those hesitant about taking the vaccine.

2318 available appointments right now in Mecklenburg County through @StarMedCare @wcnc pic.twitter.com/3LgMRCGJ7f — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) April 7, 2021

To book an appointment through Mecklenburg County, call the county’s vaccine hotline at 980-314-9400 or visit the county health department’s website. Also, keep in mind you can book through your local hospital providers, grocery stores like Harris Teeter and Publix, and pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.