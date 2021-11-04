x
Vaccine

Cabarrus Health Alliance opens appointments for COVID-19 shots for children

Kids aged 5-11 can get vaccinated starting Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Credit: vejaa - stock.adobe.com
(stock photo)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Children aged 5-11 in Cabarrus County will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot from the Cabarrus Health Alliance.

The alliance announced appointments were open to be made online on Thursday, Nov. 4, with the first appointments available for Tuesday, Nov. 9. The authorized pediatric version of the Pfizer shot will be offered for families seeking to vaccinate their children.

RELATED: Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations underway in Mecklenburg County

 “This is another milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA Public Health Director. “It is extremely important that we get our children vaccinated, that way they can be safe in the classroom, while playing sports, or visiting family and friends during the upcoming holidays.”

The smaller two-dose shot schedule works similar to the adult versions of the vaccines. After their first shot, children will need to return about three weeks later for a second one.

MORE NEWS: Ousted head of Union Day School sues board of directors

The alliance says clinical trial results have found the children's version of the vaccine to be safe and well-tolerated, creating antibodies to the coronavirus. Side effects for children in the 5-11 years' age range have so far been similar to those aged 12 and up, per the alliance: temporarily sore arm, headache, and feeling tired or achy for up to two days.

COVID-19 vaccines should ideally be administered to an arm muscle. However, the leg can be used as well if needed.

Parents seeking an earlier appointment were encouraged to schedule one with StarMed.

